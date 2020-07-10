Misamis town police station attacked; 4 cops wounded

BY NONOY E. LACSON

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Four policemen were wounded when a group of unidentified gunmen believed to be members of a local terrorist group attacked a municipal police station in Concepcion, Misamis Occidental early Thursday morning.

A police report reaching this city said the armed men sprayed with bullets the municipal police station of Cencepcion town located in Barangay Putongan in Misamis Occidental about 7:50 a.m.

The police report identified the wounded policemen as Police Corporal Marvin Intong, Police Staff Sergeant Larry Millan, Police Corporal Leo Gumisad, and Patrolwoman Ritchel Tañola.

As of 8:10 a.m. Thursday, firefight was still ongoing between the attackers and the policemen in the village of Putongan.

