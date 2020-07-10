P56,440 shabu seized in Negros sting

BY CHITO CHAVEZ

Four persons were arrested while P56,440 worth of suspected shabu were seized in separate buy-bust operations in Negros Oriental on Thursday.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency spokesman Derrick Carreon said that the first buy-bust operation was conducted at around 12:50 p.m. by the PDEA Negros Oriental Provincial Office and the Dumaguete City police station inside a pension house on Meciano Road, Barangay Taclobo, Dumaguete City.

Charlene E. Lañas, of Barangay Cadawinonan, Dumaguete City, was arrested and seized from him were three sachets of shabu weighing more or less two grams worth P13,600, one empty transparent plastic sachet, one mobile phone, and the buy-bust money.

Five hours later at 5:50 p.m., the second buy-bust operation was conducted by the PDEA and Dumaguete police in the same barangay that led to the arrest of Carl A. Teves. Seized from him were 11 sachets of shabu weighing more or less five grams worth P34,000 and the buy-bust money.

Minutes later at 6:11 p.m. in the same barangay, a third buy-bust operation was conducted by the PDEA and PNP that led to the arrest of Alvin P. Balbon and Maria Riza E. Umbac and confiscation of shabu worth P8,840.

