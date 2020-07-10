PFF to receive $1.5 M grant from FIFA

- Home
By JONAS TERRADO
The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) is set to receive $1 million (P49.48 million) from world governing body FIFA in order to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
PFF President Nonong Araneta said the financial aid will come in two tranches and will be used for football development programs once the situation surrounding the pandemic improves.
FIFA also approved a grant of $500,000 (P24.74 million) that will be used for the development of women’s football.
“As what we have said in FIFA, football really gives back,” said Araneta, who is also a member of the FIFA Council. “We have to give back to football that’s why the FIFA Council approved all of these grants. Both FIFA and PFF are here to jumpstart football in the country.”
Football activities outside of the Philippines Football League have been suspended by the PFF since the government imposed community quarantine regulations in mid-March.
The PFL was given a go-signal by the Inter-Agency Task Force to hold training sessions under strict health measures.
Earlier this week, PFL players and staff underwent COVID-19 testing as part of the requirements for the planned return.