PSC is 100% COVID-19 free

After months of battling mental and physical stress brought by the coronavirus pandemic, the only positive news everybody is eagerly awaiting to hear nowadays is to be tested negative from the deadly disease.

The Philippine Sports Commission has announced that 200 out of 200 of its employees, workforce, including some national athletes and coaches, who got swab-tested in the past week all tested negative from COVID-19.

“We are thankful to the Lord that the PSC community is free from COVID-19. We hope and pray it stays that way,” said PSC Overall-in-Charge Ramon Fernandez who also underwent Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test or swab testing.

The PSC conducted RT-PCR tests for PSC staff, along with some members of the national team on 112 persons at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Manila and 88 at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City. The test was conducted in three batches.

“We are proud to say that both PSC complexes, which is under a high-risk area since we have venues housing COVID-19 patients, can be declared COVID-19 free. We conducted the test to give the confidence back to the regular workforce, occupants, athletes, and coaches who frequently go to PhilSports and RMSC.” said Dr. Randolph Molo, head of PSC Medical Scientific Athletes Services (PSC-MSAS) Unit.

“We opted for the RT-PCR/swab test over any form of rapid testing since this test is more reliable and reflective on one’s COVID-19 status. As of Wednesday, July 8, we can declare that all of the 200 persons who underwent testing are all clear/negative from the Coronavirus. This should help restore the confidence and ease the fears of our staff as we continue to keep PSC COVID-19 free.” added Dr. Molo.

