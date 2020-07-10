Remains of 49 dead OFWs from Saudi arrive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By LESLIE ANN G. AQUINO

*

The remains of 49 deceased overseas Filipino workers from Saudi Arabia arrived in the country Friday.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said a Philippine Airlines (PAL) cargo plane carrying the remains landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at 10:30 a.m.

Thirty-two of the dead OFWs were from Dammam while 17 were from Riyadh.

The Labor department said of the 49 remains of OFWs, 20 died of COVID-19 and 29 from other causes.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III apologized to the families of the fallen modern-day heroes for the much-delayed homecoming which was originally set last July 4.

“We sincerely apologize for the much-delayed homecoming owing to the lockdowns, and strenuous processes that we have to undergo for their return. The added anxiety to the families caused by the suspended homeward journey is certainly undeserved,” he said.

“But despite the enormous hurdles, we have brought back the first 49 remains of our deceased OFWs from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” added Bello.

The Labor chief assured the bereaved families that the government of President Duterte will continue to fly home the rest of the dead.

Bello added: “And if need be, not only from the Middle East but also from all over the world.”

According to the Labor chief, to endeavor on the repatriation of the human remains of the OFWs with such magnitude is a first for the government.

Bello said such endeavor would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of the various agencies which include the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Health (DoH) and the Bureau of Quarantine, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of National Defense (DND), Department of Transportation (DOTr), Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), the Bureau of Customs (BoC), the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

“As we grieve with the families left behind by all our OFW heroes, including those already buried overseas and those flown home ahead, we give our highest respects and gratitude for their heroic sacrifices for the country,” Bello said.

“Our nation is most honored,” he added.

The DoLE said next to be brought back are those from Jeddah and other parts of the oil-rich kingdom. Their remains are expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday.

A total of 274 dead OFWs are set for repatriation from Saudi.

comments