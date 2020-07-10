Self-indulgence

BY RICA CRUZ

Hello Doc Rica,

For the past two months, mataas ang urge ko to masturbate. Umaabot ng 5 to 6 times a day. Kailangan ko bang maging concerned with how I feel lately? Meron bang side effects or any long term effects dahil dito?

Thank you

Mapalad

Hello Mapalad,

Self-indulgence is a form of self-care din. Wala naman pumipigil sa atin to go for another round or several rounds after. Ang pagma-masturbate ay widely considered to be healthy and low-risk sexual activity. Wala itong known side effects or long term health effects.

Nagvavary ang frequency ng masturbation from person to person. Merong mas madalas several times a day at meron din namang paminsan-minsan lang. Kailangan mo lang maging concerned kung nakaka-istorbo na ito sa iyong daily responsibilities and functioning. Unless meron ka ding ibang nararamdaman like irritation or pain, I don’t see a reason of concern.

Siguro kailangan ma-identify kung ano ang changing point kung sa tingin mo ay biglang tumaas ang iyong rate of masturbation. The quarantines and the pandemic may have had an effect on that dahil sabi mo nga napansin mo ito the past two months lang. Masturbation kasi may work as coping for other people and a way for them to release stress.

Also, hindi mo nasabi whether you are in a relationship or not. Masturbation may enhance your awareness of your pleasure and may help with your relationship. It may not be a direct replacement with being sexual with another person but it does help in getting to know what you like and how you like it.

Take this time to explore yourself and kapag mas komportable ka na about it, it can be a happy and healthy part of your sexual well-being. Do not be afraid to re-discover yourself, always enjoy and be safe!

With Love and Lust,

Doc Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

