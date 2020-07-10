Slaughter signs up with international group

BY JONAS TERRADO

Greg Slaughter announced on Friday his signing with a top international basketball agency in a move that may dim his PBA comeback.

Slaughter said on his Instagram that he will join BeoBasket, an agency owned by Serbian Misko Raznatovic.

BeoBasket represents several NBA and European cagers, namely Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

“I am very happy to announce that I’ve signed with @misko4raznatovic (Raznatovic’s Instagram account), owner of BeoBasket, the biggest international basketball agency in the world,” Slaughter said.

“They represent many athletes whom I greatly admire that compete in the NBA, EuroLeague, and Asia. They also represented the most number of players competing in the 2019 World Cup and I look forward to adding to that in 2023!

The deal came months after Slaughter said that he was never offered a contract extension by Barangay Ginebra San Miguel management, subsequently leaving for the United States to “take a break from basketball.”

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said in last week’s episode of “Coaches Unfiltered” that he heard unconfirmed reports that Slaughter is eyeing a possible stint in the NBA G-League.

But Slaughter told a Cebu-based newspaper that he has been busy training at the DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida in hopes of earning a slot with Gilas Pilipinas for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The 32-year-old Slaughter has been frequently posting Instagram stories of him being trained at the said academy by Gary Boyson, a former NBA scout.

By joining BeoBasket, there’s a chance that Slaughter may attract better opportunities overseas.

“I am also extremely honored to be the first Filipino player in their (BeoBasket) roster,” said Slaughter. “Wherever my journey takes me, I will always proudly represent the Philippines, especially our National Team.

“I will forever be humbled by the opportunities basketball and its fans have given me. Salamat sa patuloy na pag suporta,” he added.

Asked about Slaughter’s signing, Cone admitted that he’s unsure what it would mean as far as a future return with Ginebra is concerned.

“I’m very happy for him,” Cone said. “but I don’t know what that means regarding his return to Ginebra. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

