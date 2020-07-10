Yap starts shooting drills in Italy

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

In an effort to regain his form, Rain or Shine superstar James Yap is now doing shooting drills in Milano Marittima, Italy.

Good thing for Yap, the playground near his wife’s house opened a few days ago and immediately tested his shooting stroke.

“A few days ago nag-open yung court, so wala naman din naglalaro, kaya nag-shooting ako. Ang tagal ko na din talaga hindi nakapag-shooting, kaya excited na makalaro,” said Yap.

The PBA is hoping to resume team practices this month after getting the green light from the Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Only the pro level has been approved to restart under strict health protocols from the Games and Amusement Board (GAB).

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial was to meet the coaches and managers from the 12 teams to discuss important things, including the exact guidelines and the date of their return to the gym.

While PBA players are still not allowed to resume drills, the former two-time MVP has been active while in the province of Ravenna, which is approximately a three-hour drive from the capital Rome.

Before the playground was opened, Yap has visited a local gym to lift weights.

Since arriving in early June with partner Michela and their kids Michael James and Francesca Michelle in Italy, Yap has regularly worked out with a 40-minute jog in a forest trail near their place.

“Ang dami ko nagagawa dito kung pakundisyon ang paguusapan. Gaya nga nito nakakapag-shooting na ako. Tapos nakakapag-enjoy pa ako spending time sa mga bata and with Mic,” he said.

“Basta maayos ko lahat yung sa flight ko, balik ako agad ng Pilipinas. Ito naman naging paalam ko sa management, especially to boss Raymund Yu and Terry Que na very thankful ako na napayagan ako para makasama, maihatid family ko dito,” said Yap.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the PBA only had its opening last March 8 before games and practice session were postponed.

