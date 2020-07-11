  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » News » 4 NPA officers arrested in Negros

    4 NPA officers arrested in Negros

    July 11, 2020 | Filed under: News,News Roundup | Posted by:

     

    BY MARTIN SADONGDONG

     

    *

     

    Four suspected high-ranking communist rebels were arrested by the military and police in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental Friday.

    The Philippine Army 15th Infantry Battalion and Negros Occidental police captured Emmylo Cañares, 38; George Buga-ay, 42; Relyn Moreno, 22; and Raffy Patajo, 21.

    Military and police intelligence said Cañares is a former finance officer of the New People’s Army-Bohol Party Committee and the current secretary of the Second National Urban Center Party Committee (2NUCPC).

    Buga-ay, Moreno, and Patajo are serving as regional communication (RCOM) officers of Kilusang Rehiyon Negros (KR-N).

    Lt. Col. Erwin Cariño, commanding officer of the 15IB, said they arrested the suspects in a joint intelligence operation in Sitio Mamposo, Barangay Magballo.

    Cariño said they seized from the suspects a .45-caliber pistol, a .38-caliber revolver, four hand grenades, P24,000 case, assorted cellphones, chargers, flashdrives, subversive documents, and personal belongings.

    comments