4 NPA officers arrested in Negros

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY MARTIN SADONGDONG

*

Four suspected high-ranking communist rebels were arrested by the military and police in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental Friday.

The Philippine Army 15th Infantry Battalion and Negros Occidental police captured Emmylo Cañares, 38; George Buga-ay, 42; Relyn Moreno, 22; and Raffy Patajo, 21.

Military and police intelligence said Cañares is a former finance officer of the New People’s Army-Bohol Party Committee and the current secretary of the Second National Urban Center Party Committee (2NUCPC).

Buga-ay, Moreno, and Patajo are serving as regional communication (RCOM) officers of Kilusang Rehiyon Negros (KR-N).

Lt. Col. Erwin Cariño, commanding officer of the 15IB, said they arrested the suspects in a joint intelligence operation in Sitio Mamposo, Barangay Magballo.

Cariño said they seized from the suspects a .45-caliber pistol, a .38-caliber revolver, four hand grenades, P24,000 case, assorted cellphones, chargers, flashdrives, subversive documents, and personal belongings.

comments