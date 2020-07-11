ABC president slain

BY DANNY ESTACIO

The president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) of Ibaan in Batangas was shot dead inside his vehicle on Friday afternoon in Barangay Poblacion, Police Regional Office 4-A (PRO4-A) announced on Saturday.

Police said the victim, Senon Portugal, Ibaan ABC president sitting as ex-officio member of the Sanguniang Bayan, was inside his Toyota Fortuner (DAI 5358) at about 3 p.m. when he was shot at close range by an unidentified gunman.

The victim died while being rushed to Queen Mary Hospital, according to investigators.

The suspect fled on board a gateway motorcycle.

