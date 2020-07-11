ABC president slain

  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    July 11, 2020

     

    BY DANNY ESTACIO

     

    *

     

    The president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC) of Ibaan in Batangas was shot dead inside his vehicle on Friday afternoon in Barangay Poblacion, Police Regional Office 4-A (PRO4-A) announced on Saturday.

    Police said the victim, Senon Portugal, Ibaan ABC president sitting as ex-officio member of the Sanguniang Bayan, was inside his Toyota Fortuner (DAI 5358) at about 3 p.m. when he was shot at close range by an unidentified gunman.

    The victim died while being rushed to Queen Mary Hospital, according to investigators.

    The suspect fled on board a gateway motorcycle.

