Fourth Pinoy boxer fights in Las Vegas

By Nick Giongco

A fourth Filipino fighter has been given the chance to showcase his wares during the coronavirus era.

John Vincent Moralde, another US-based boxer representing JC Mananquil’s Sanman Promotions of General Santos City, is booked to tangle with Alexis Del Bosque of Mexico in another behind-closed-door show being put by Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank (TR).

The fight is scheduled July 16 at The Bubble inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Before Moralde got the opportunity to fight, stablemate Mike Plania became the first to see action and win during the pandemic. He was followed by Mark Bernaldez and Reymond Yanong.

Bernaldez lost while Yanong initially won his first but lost badly in his second outing just a few days ago.

Moralde, lie Plania and Bernaldez, trained in Miami, Florida, and their presence on US soil meant it was easy to get them fights.

Moralde (23-3 with 13 KOs) faces a tough outing in Del Bosque (17-5 with nine KOs), who has a five-inch height advantage at six feet.

On the very same night Moralde meets Del Bosque, another Filipino is likewise fighting.

Former Orient-Pacific titlist Mark John Yap collides with a formidable Colombian in Miguel Marriaga.

