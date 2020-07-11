Misdeclared dollars seized at cargo firm warehouse

By ARIEL FERNANDEZ

The Bureau of Customs at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) intercepted $15,700 (about P770,000) misdeclared as personal documents from Durham, United States at the FedEx warehouse in Pasay City.

The misdeclared foreign currency was discovered through a comprehensive X-ray scan and 100 percent physical examination of the parcel.

The seized foreign currency shall be subjected to seizure and forfeiture proceedings for violation of Sections 1400 and 1113 of Republic Act No. 10863 or the An Act Modernizing the Customs and Tariff Administration in relation to the New Central Bank Act and BSP Foreign Exchange Transaction Manual.

The BoC NAIA warned unscrupulous individuals attempting to smuggle money into the country. BoC NAIA said the BoC under Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero will exercise its full mandate to prevent such activities.

Money entering the country illegally and without proper declaration is often used as resources to finance illegal and unlawful activities.

According to the BoC, it is steadfast in its commitment to protect the nation’s borders from prohibited goods and resources.

