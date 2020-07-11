Town cop chief charged over girl’s slay

By AARON RECUENCO

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has filed a case of obstruction of justice against the chief of police of Cabugao, Ilocos Sur and two others that include a barangay captain in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl who was gunned down after filing a sexual assault complaint against two policemen.

Police Brig. Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, director of the Police Regional Office 1 (Ilocos), said he also ordered the relief of Police Capt. Ramil Llarenas and the entire police force of Cabugao, as well as the entire San Juan Municipal Police Station, where the two policemen tagged in the sexual assault and murder of the 15-year-old girl are assigned.

“The leadership of Police Regional Office 1 and the whole PNP organization joins the entire Filipino community in the strongest condemnation of the killing of the 15-year-old girl allegedly by two of our policemen in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur,” said Azurin in a statement.

“While we express our sincerest condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family, we assure that this leadership is doing its best to resolve this case as early as possible to give justice to the victims,” he added.

Part of the effort, according to Azurin, is the filing of obstruction of justice against Llarenas, Police Staff Sgt. Merly Joy Pascua, and Barangay Captain Ricardo Quilala for failure to ensure the normal procedure in handling sex assault-related offenses, especially victimizing minors.

“Personnel of Cabugao and San Juan Municipal Police Stations together with their chiefs of police were already relieved from their respective posts and will have to undergo retraining,” said Azurin.

“As such, we cannot assure their return at said police stations for we will be stringent in vetting and screening all personnel to be assigned at Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office,” he added.

Based on the initial result of the investigation, the 15-year-old victim and his uncle who accompanied her to file a complaint against Police Staff Sergeants Marawi Torda and Randy Ramos had requested for security, especially on their way home from the police station, over fear of reprisal from the two cops.

But instead of yielding to the request, Pascua, who was assigned to the Women and Children Protection Desk of the Cabugao police station, reportedly got irked and ignored them. This forced the 15-year-old victim, his uncle, and another relative to go home on their own.

On their way back home, motorcycle-riding men arrived and gunned down the 15-year-old complainant.

A case of murder has been filed against Torda and Ramos.

“Also, a request for ballistics examination of the personal firearm of Police Staff Sergeant Ramos to Firearms and Explosive Division was already initiated by the Regional Crime Laboratory Office 1,” said Azurin.

Torda and Ramos accosted the 15-year-old girl and her 18-year-old cousin for allegedly violating curfew in San Juan. Instead of taking them to the barangay hall or the police station, the two cops took the two girls to a place where they allegedly raped the 18-year-old girl and molested the younger one.

The 15-year-old victim was able to flee and filed a complaint against the two cops.

“We already filed two counts of rape against the two policemen,” said Azurin.

Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, vowed to dismiss the two policemen within 15 days starting Monday.

