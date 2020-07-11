P3.4-M shabu seized in SLEX buy-bust

- Home
By CHITO CHAVEZ
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested four suspects and seized P3.4-million worth of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation at the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) northbound in Bińan City, Laguna Friday night.
PDEA spokesperson Derrick Carreon identified the suspects as Irene Erdan, Joel Perez, Israel Fuguso, and Michael Mendoza.
A report to PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva said the suspects were nabbed at around 7 p.m. in a gasoline station on SLEX northbound in Barangay Santo Tomas.
Seized from them were 500 grams of shabu packed in two self-sealing plastic bags and a Nissan Urvan vehicle.
Carreon said that the pieces of evidence were “properly marked, inventoried, and photographed at the crime scene in the presence of required witnesses and the suspects themselves.’’
He noted that the operation was carried out by the joint PDEA agents from Pampanga, Zambales, and Laguna.