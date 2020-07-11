Piolo speaks up on Sagada-Banaue controversy

- Home
BY REGINA MAE PARUNGAO
Piolo Pascual’s recent trip to Sagada and Banaue, supposedly to shoot scenes for the upcoming State of the Nation Address, has nothing to do with President Rodrigo Duterte.
In the past days, Piolo and film director Joyce Bernal trended online following their trips to the two municipalities.
However, both the Sagada and Banaue council rejected their application to shoot, citing its strict quarantine ordinance as main reason for disallowing their team.
Many netizens criticized Piolo for his “support” for the administration, while his home network ABS-CBN was struggling at the time to get a franchise.
In a statement, Piolo said he was saddened by the judgment he and Bernal received, saying they did so without getting to know the facts behind the issue.
“I’m the type who just let things pass and the truth speak for itself but this time I’m forced to air my side for clarity,” he wrote.
He emphasized his loyalty has been with ABS-CBN since he began in show business.
“I haven’t met the President personally and I don’t do politics as some may know,” he pointed out. “I was there with Direk Joyce and my friend Illac Diaz to help Direk Joyce to get footage for her personal message/video before the start of the SONA, showing how the environment has changed positively because of the pandemic.”
“This isn’t about the President,” Piolo added.
So, why were they there? Well, they went to “get footage for (Bernal’s) personal message/ video before the start of the SONA, showing how the environment has changed positively because of the pandemic.”
After the actor-producer narrated what happened during their trip, he reiterated that his association with Direk Joyce Bernal has nothing to do with his political stand.
“I love my country regardless of who the President is and I love my home network which is ABS-CBN,” he said.
Piolo ended his statement by asking his followers to encourage each other, build each other up, and pray for one another.
“Life is too short to be lived with anger and bitterness in our hearts. God bless you.”