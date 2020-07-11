Piolo speaks up on Sagada-Banaue controversy

BY REGINA MAE PARUNGAO

Piolo Pascual’s recent trip to Sagada and Banaue, supposedly to shoot scenes for the upcom­ing State of the Nation Address, has nothing to do with President Rodrigo Duterte.

In the past days, Piolo and film di­rector Joyce Bernal trended online fol­lowing their trips to the two munici­palities.

How­ever, both the Sa­gada and Banaue council rejected their application to shoot, citing its strict quarantine ordinance as main reason for disallowing their team.

Many netizens criticized Piolo for his “support” for the administration, while his home network ABS-CBN was strug­gling at the time to get a fran­chise.

In a statement, Piolo said he was saddened by the judgment he and Bernal received, saying they did so without getting to know the facts behind the issue.

“I’m the type who just let things pass and the truth speak for itself but this time I’m forced to air my side for clarity,” he wrote.

He emphasized his loyalty has been with ABS-CBN since he be­gan in show busi­ness.

“I haven’t met the Presi­dent person­ally and I don’t do poli­tics as some may know,” he pointed out. “I was there with Direk Joyce and my friend Illac Diaz to help Direk Joyce to get footage for her personal mes­sage/video before the start of the SONA, showing how the environment has changed positively because of the pan­demic.”

“This isn’t about the Presi­dent,” Piolo added.

After the actor-producer narrated what happened dur­ing their trip, he reiterated that his association with Direk Joyce Bernal has nothing to do with his political stand.

“I love my country regard­less of who the President is and I love my home network which is ABS-CBN,” he said.

Piolo ended his statement by asking his followers to encourage each other, build each other up, and pray for one another.

“Life is too short to be lived with anger and bitterness in our hearts. God bless you.”

