PLDT Home premieres ‘Tatsulok: A Trilogy for Change’

Fresh from the success of its first ever digital presentation of an all-original musical revue billed “Songs for A Changed World: COVID and Climate Change,” PLDT Home, in support of Gabay Kalikasan, has assembled a formidable cast of artists for another musical event called “Tatsulok: A Trilogy for Change” slated tonight, July 11, 8 pm on Gabay Kalikasan’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The show runs online for a month.

With concept and script by renowned director Floy Quintos (also the main man man behind “Songs for a Changed World”), musical direction and arrangement by Krina Cayabyab and Myke Salomon and directed by Dexter Santos, “Tatsulok” champions love for nature, country and God with its tagline, “Kalikasan. Bayan. Dios. Sabay Mahalin. Di puedeng paghiwalayin.”

There are 17 artists performing in the month-long presentation, some of whom top-billed the highly successful “Ang Huling El Bimbo” musical and the recent PLDT Home initiative, “Songs for A Changed

World.”

“Tatsulok,” to be livestreamed right at the comfort of your own home, boasts of a cast of television and stage artists: Via Antonio, Kakai Bautista, Poppert Bernadas, Joshua Bulot, Sheila Francisco, Anna Luna, Gian Magdangal, Nicco Manalo, Oj Mariano, Phi Palmos, Gab Pangilinan, Bibo Reyes, Giob Rodriguez, Aicelle Santos, Jon Santos, Jamie Wilson and Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo.

Broadcasted by Pinoy Echooo, “Tatsulok’s” video design, editing and animation are done by Joyce Sahagun Garcia and her team. Additional sound mixing is provided by Toto Sorioso with costume styling and props design by Mitoy Sta. Ana.

Even during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, PLDT Home in support of Gabay Kalikasan remains vigilant in its fight to protect and preserve the environment with projects like “Tatsulok” which is aimed at encouraging awareness and action against climate change.

Gabay Kalikasan advocates Dom Roque, Rhys Miguel, Martin del Rosario, JC Santos, Roxanne Montealegre, Gladys Reyes, Patricia Tumulak a.k.a. Patty Push, and Taki Saito, former “Eat Bulaga” host who is also a J-Pop artist, have always provided tremendous help by encouraging people awareness towards creating a climate-resilient future.

PLDT and Smart, through Gabay Kalikasan, have been championing environmental sustainability and climate change programs that implement communication, education, public awareness, and other activities to increase knowledge and appreciation of the value of the fragile ecosystem.

This important environmental message is being emphasized even in advertising videos released by PLDT Home and Smart Communications as in the case of “Cloud” and “Rewind” digital video ads that admirably sparked conversations on how each of us can do our share in environmental preservation by simply deleting old files from the net or opting for a paperless billing system.

For more information on how we all can do our share in helping save our planet earth, please visit PLDT Smart Gabay Kalikasan’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages.

