Ex-Army man shoots son to death

ISABELA – A former Philippine Army soldier surrendered to the police on Saturday after he shot his son to death at the peak of their argument over cattle ownership at Purok 1, Barangay Calimaturod in Cordon, this province.

Isabela Provincial Police spokesperson Captain Francess Littaua said Eusebio Agustin, 76, will be charged with homicide for killing his son, Nikko Jay Agustin, 29, jobless, a resident of Centro 1, San Guillermo, Isabela.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Franklin Alvarez, officer on case, said that at 7:09 a.m. Saturday, the young Agustin arrived together with his friend at his father’s residence to get a copy of certificate of cattle ownership.

The father refused to give the certificate, making the son mad.

During their altercation, the son pointed a “sumpak” (homemade shotgun) at his father who managed to grab the firearm after a brief scuffle.

The elder Agustin shot his son in different parts of the body, killing him.

The former military voluntarily surrendered to the police as they arrived at the crime scene.

It was learned that the young Agustin wanted to sell the family’s large cattle since he needed money for the education of his children, but his father turned down his plan.

“Nabenta na niya ang tatlo naming alagang hayop, at pang-apat na ito kaya hindi na ako pumayag, saka n’ya ako tinutukan at papatayin,” the former soldier said.

The old Agustin told police that he would be willing to help his son had he asked for some money for the education of his children.

Police said they will file a homicide case against the suspect at the Provincial Prosecutors Office this Monday. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

