Gun-for-hire group boss killed in Pangasinan shootout – police

PANGASINAN – An alleged leader of a gun-for-hire syndicate out to kill a known personality in the province this month was killed in a shootout with cops in Barangay Guiling, Rosales town, police bared on Sunday.

Based on Pangasinan police report, suspect Charlie Espanto and a companion were on board a motorcycle when they were spotted by cops in Barangay Guiling at about 10 a.m. on July 9.

A police officer signaled the suspects to stop, but Espanto sped off, drew his firearm, and started firing at the policemen, according to the report.

The cops retaliated, killing the Espanto on site. His companion managed to flee.

Police recovered from the crime scene a 9mm pistol with magazine loaded with three bullets and five spent shells of 9mm pistol.

Probers learned that the suspect and his companion were on a mission to assassinate someone, but they did not divulge the name of their target. (LiezleBasa Inigo)

