Higanteng ibon

BY KIM ATIENZA

*

HAVE you seen this video on Yahoo recently wherein a bird of prey snatches a large fish that looks like a shark, and flies away to the horizon to the shock of both the fish and the people on the beach?

The bird, looking like a giant hawk, carries the big fish securely tight in its talons. At some point, the fish struggles and wiggles in fear, hoping to free itself from its captor up in the air. Imagine how frightened that fish might have been as it flew high above his home, the sea.

The video has gone viral. It was reportedly captured by Ashley White in early July at Myrtle Beach in California, taken from the 17th floor of a building.

Some netizens suggested the bird was not a hawk, but a condor. Others said the fish couldn’t have been a shark also.

The tension created by the fish-snatching bird reminded some viewers of “Sharknado,” the cult-classic sci-film series about sharks that emerge from the ocean to attack humans on land.

