Ivana and Jane’s interrupted stardom

BY NESTOR CUARTERO

JUST A THOUGHT: “So many of our dreams seem impossible, then improbable, then inevitable.” – Christopher Reeve

CAREERS ON HOLD: COVID-19 and the expiration of ABS-CBN’s franchise have heavily affected the careers of the network’s up and coming artists.

Two of the early casualties are Jane de Leon and Ivana Alawi, both promising actresses on the threshold of stardom.

Jane’s launching film, the all-important “Darna,” has been put on hold amid rumors that the high-budget project has been shelved permanently. A source from Star Cinema, however, claims “Darna” is still a go.

Jane landed the Darna role after a long search. Original star Angel Locsin gave up the role following a spine injury. Erik Matti also passed up as director.

Jane made a good impression as the younger sister of Jericho Rosales on “Halik.” She remains hopeful her interrupted stardom shall come to fruition still.

LIGAYA NI IVANA: Weeks before Luzon went on lockdown in March, Ivana was set to start filming a teleserye with herself as the star.

It was to be set on an island, inviting images of a sultry native girl in a wet camisole cavorting in the sand. The series is to be called “Ligaya.”

Filming of her launching series has been put on hold, allowing the half-Moroccan mestiza to show off her other talent, singing. She released her first single,

Prior, Ivana caught audience’s attention with her mistress role on “Ang Probinsyano” and her battered wife character on “Mea Culpa.”

She is being built up by the network as a sexy star, which becomes her. In her interviews, Ivana gamely plays the sexy question and answer routine, sending men in a titillating mood.

