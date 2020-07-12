LPA east of Luzon may intensify within 2 days

By ELLALYN V. RUIZ

The low-pressure area east of Luzon has the potential to intensify into a tropical depression within 48 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

Once it develops into a tropical depression, it will be given the local name “Carina.”

PAGASA estimated the location of the LPA at 710 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan around 10 a.m. Sunday.

“The public and local disaster risk disaster and management offices concerned are advised to continue monitoring for updates regarding the potential development of this weather disturbance,” the State weather bureau said.

PAGASA added that tropical cyclone wind signals may be hoisted in the initial severe weather bulletin as soon as the LPA develops into a tropical cyclone and moves closer to the country.

It is likely to bring scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Aurora, Quezon, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, and Sorsogon within 24 hours.

Residents in these areas, especially those in high-risk communities, were warned of possible floods and landslides that may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall.

PAGASA weather specialist Robb Gile said that even if the weather disturbance may not make landfall over the Philippines, the public and the local authorities concerned should still take necessary precautionary measures against possible heavy rainfall brought about by the potential tropical cyclone.

Fisherfolk and others using small seacraft should also take necessary precautions when venturing over the eastern seaboards of Luzon and Visayas as the LPA may trigger rough to very rough sea conditions.

Carina will be the first tropical cyclone to form inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility this month and third in 2020.

Based on the PAGASA’s historical data from 1948 to 2016, an average of two to four tropical cyclones enter or form in the PAR in July.

WEATHER IN THE REST OF THE COUNTRY

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is seen to prevail over Mindanao, bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Localized thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon or evening, may persist over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

PAGASA warned the public that the occurrence of severe or intense thunderstorms may trigger flash floods or landslides in high-risk areas.

