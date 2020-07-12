Palace: Duterte 88% healthy, just like any other man his age

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

President Duterte is most likely 88 percent physically healthy, Malacañang said Sunday.

In an interview with Super Radyo DZBB, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said President Duterte is just like any other man his age.

“Well, like any other 75-year-old, para naman pong nasa 88 po ang physical health ng ating Presidente (I think the President’s physical health is at 88 percent),” he said.

According to Roque, Duterte, after being stuck in Manila for months due to the quarantine, will spend the next few days in Davao City.

However, he refused to divulge information about the President’s schedule.

“Siya po ay nasa Mindanao ngayon, doon po siya nag-o-opisina at may mga planong biyahe po pero iyon nga po, for security considerations, ako po ay pinagbawalan na sabihin,” Roque said.

Duterte turned 75 this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since he assumed the presidency, his health has always been at the center of speculations.

Last May, the Supreme Court junked a petition by a certain Atty. Dino de Leon calling for the disclosure of Duterte’s health records.

“The outright dismissal of the petition is proper since, on its face, the petition failed to set forth his material allegations to establish a prima facie case for a mandamus,” the SC said.

The SC also stressed that Duterte has been visible holding regular meetings that are televised. It said that these events are proof that the President has been actively performing his official duties.

Duterte admitted in an interview with CNN Philippines in November 2019 that he was not as healthy as he used to be. However, he said his health issues will not hinder him from performing his duties as president.

His health condition became a public concern last year after he figured in a minor motorcycle incident in October. Malacañang assured the public that there was nothing wrong with the President but he had to cut short his trip to Tokyo, Japan for the ceremonial enthronement of Emperor Akihito due to unbearable pain.

In a meeting with members of the Filipino community in Moscow, Russia last October, Duterte revealed that he was suffering from “myasthenia gravis,” a disease that causes muscle weakness. The President was also seen wearing a personal wearable air purifier on several occasions to protect himself from those who have coughs and colds.

Duterte had a cancer scare in 2018. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

