8 overstaying aliens banned from PH

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has banned from reentering the Philippines eight more Chinese nationals who overstayed in the country after they were allowed to come here under the government’s visa-upon-arrival for Chinese tourists.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente issued the orders placing the eight foreigners in the Immigration blacklist after they were ordered to leave the country and meted fines for overstaying.

“They did not leave before the lapse of their authorized stay without any valid reason or justification. And it took them several months after they arrived before they manifested their intent to depart and return to their country,” Morente said.

It was learned that the aliens arrived in the country on separate dates between November 2019 and January 2020 and each were admitted for a non-extendable period of 30 days under the VUA program.

Last month, the BI chief also ordered the blacklisting of 21 Chinese VUA recipients who were also directed to leave for overstaying.

The VUA was launched three years ago to draw more Chinese visitors into the country and boost the tourism industry.

The scheme allows a VUA grantee the privilege to enter and stay in the country for 30 days without the need of a visa from a Philippine consulate in China. (Jun Ramirez)

comments