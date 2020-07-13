Carmona liquor ban

BY CARLA BAUTO DEÑA

The municipal government of Carmona, Cavite imposed liquor ban anew to help curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Starting Monday, buying, selling and consumption of alcoholic drinks is prohibited, as per Executive Order No. 30 signed by Mayor Roy M. Loyola.

The liquor ban aims to curtail social gatherings such as drinking sprees.

The number of confirmed cases in the municipality has spiked over the past month. From 15 COVID-19 cases on June 15, the municipality now has 46 confirmed cases, with 21 recoveries and one mortality.

