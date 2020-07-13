Comedian Kim Idol dies

BY JOJO PANALIGAN

The death of comedian Kim Idol (real name Michael Argente) was confirmed by his mother. He was 41.

“Anak alam ko lumaban ka para hindi mo kami iwan. Pinaalis mo lang kami ng Ate mo dahil hindi namin kaya na mawala ka. Maraming nagmamahal sayo anak. We love u!” Maria Taniegra Argente wrote on Facebook, July 13.

Some of Kim’s closest friends, including colleague Allan K., posted condolatory messages on social media.

“You were one of the best talents Klownz and Zirkoh have ever had. One of the funniest on and off stage. You will always be remembered by people whose lives you touched through comedy. Rest in peace, Kim Idol. We will miss you,” Allan K wrote on Instagram.

Last week, Kim was in critical condition and on life support after being found unconscious in his room at the Philippine Arena where he was helping several COVID-19 patients.

In an interview sometime ago, and also confirmed by his mother, Kim said he has brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a rare medical condition characterized by a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain disrupting oxygen flow.

