Danny Dolor: Gawad CCP awardee

BY RONALD CONSTANTINO

CASH PRIZE – The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) announced the recipients of the 2020 Gawad CCP para sa Sining.

Leading awardee is Danny Dolor, Tanging Parangal for “the development and support of the arts.”

Previous Tanging Parangal awardees include Purita Kalaw-Ledesma, Alejandro Roces, and Tonyboy Cojuangco.

Aside from medal and citation, cash prize is given to the Gawad CCP awardees, which Danny donated to the CCP employees. Typically Danny, all the years he was a member of the CCP board of trustees, he also waved all honoraria in favor of CCP em­ployees.

MOVIE LOVER – Aside from being a patron of the arts and cultural worker, Danny is a movie lover.

He published two books on cinema: “The Golden Years: Memorable Tagalog Movie Ad 1946-1956;” and “A Tribute to the Movie Queen:

Carmen Rosales. Ang Tangi Kong Pag-ibig,” written by the late Manny B. Fernandez.

Danny has two FAMAS awards: Dr. Jose R. Perez Memorial Award and Arturo Padua Presidential Award.

OTHER AWARDS – His other awards include:

Dangal ng Haraya, lifetime achievement award for cultural promotion from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts. Outstanding Manilan and Batangueño.

Citation from the Institute of National Language for propa­gating the national language through musical/cultural pre­sentations.

Papal Award for his contribu­tions to the Catholic Church.

