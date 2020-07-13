‘Go Manila’ app launched

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JOSEPH PEDRAJAS

*

Manila residents and business operators can now pay their real property and business taxes anytime and anywhere as the local government launched on Saturday an online application delivering basic services and transactions conducted at the city hall.

Through installing and using the ‘Go Manila’ app, taxpayers need not to go to the Manila City Hall to conduct transactions or pay their dues. They are also assured of “seamless transaction” and “data privacy and security.”

“Hindi na po kayo pipila sa napakahabang pila. This app can be accessed 24/7 po. As much as possible, don’t go to City Hall po para mabawasan ang risk of exposure ng COVID-19,” Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso said.

“While this app is tailored for the new normal, long-term investment din po ito. Kahit matapos ang COVID-19, pwede pa rin kayo magbayad ng tax nasaan man kayo,” he added.

comments