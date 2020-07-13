Health protocols vs COVID spread

By CZARINA NICOLE ONG-KI

Several doctors have been warning people about the possibility of being infected with the dreaded coronavirus via airborne transmission.

But what does this mean? Can people get infected with droplets floating in the air if they walk out of the house even with masks on?

Some also feared that the virus will infect them if it would fall on their hair or even on their clothes.

Dr. Alma O. Reyes-Addatu, however, clarified those notions, saying people can only be infected if they are not practicing physical distancing and other safety precautions.

She said it is common in indoor settings with poor ventilation and the place is crowded.

People, she emphasized, should stay at least one meter apart. To be safe, they should stay at least six feet or 1.8 meters.

“We should not be worried about viral contamination on our hair or beard if we are practicing social distancing,” said the an infectious diseases specialist . “Even if someone sneezed on the back of your head, any droplets that landed on your hair would be an unlikely source of infection. As we move, we push air out of the way, and most of the droplets and particles get pushed out of the way too.”

She added the same can be said about clothes.

Even if the virus lands on pieces of clothing, doing routine laundry is enough to wash the virus away.

“Washing clothes in regular detergent is more than enough to remove the virus,” she said. “Remember, simple proper handwashing can help stop the spread of the virus.”

It can’t also transmit through food, saying: “ To date, there have not been any reports of transmission of SARS-COV-2 virus through food.”

Addatu, however, still cautioned those who are in the food business to be extra careful with what they serve.

“People preparing food are advised to wear cloth face coverings,” she said.

Masks should stay on in public places or when in the presence of others, and frequent hand-washing is a must. At the same time, people must be mindful of respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette.

