Isko warns parents of quarantine violators

BY MINKA TIANGCO

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso warned that they will begin cracking down on “irresponsible” parents who let their children go out in public without face masks and during curfew hours.

This after data from the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) and Manila Police District (MPD) showed that many minors were apprehended for violating curfew hours and the city ordinance on wearing of face masks amid the coronavirus disease-201 9 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Domagoso said 1,039 have been accosted for not wearing face masks in public while 9,367 have been apprehended for staying outside during curfew hours. Majority of the violators are reportedly minors.

He also said there were minors among the 1 ,028 street dwellers rescued by the MDSW.

“Marami diyan ay pinabayaan ng mga magulang. Ilan sa kanila ay positibo sa COVID- 1 9 matapos ang testing pagkaraang ma-rescue sa kalsada,” he said.

The Manila mayor said that he ordered MPD Director Rolando Miranda and MDSW chief Re Fugoso to file charges against negligent parents.

“Kaya sa mga magulang, maging responsable po tayo,” he warned.

