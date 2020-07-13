Makati teachers to get laptops

BY JEL SANTOS

Lucky are the Makati public school teachers.

That’s because teachers in elementary, junior and senior high school will receive a brand new laptop for school year 2020- 2021, Makati City Mayor Abigail “Abby” Binay announced on Monday.

The laptops, she said, will be distributed in October in time for the celebration of World Teacher’s Day.

“As the education system shifts to the new normal, teachers also have to adapt to the changes. The city government has anticipated their primary needs and will thus be providing them with laptops to ensure that they can promptly prepare their digitized lessons and conduct online classes,” she said.

Binay said this initiative is to make sure that education will continue in spite of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID- 19) pandemic.

“No one shall be left behind, whether in teaching or in learning. We must support teachers and students alike. As I have previously announced, the city will provide free internet access for teachers and students for their online sessions and activities,” she underscored.

