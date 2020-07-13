New PNPA cadets isolated, undergo COVID testing

The new batch of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) cadets has been ordered to be isolated and be tested for coronavirus following the death of two plebes in just a span of three days last week.

PNP chief Police Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said the move is to ensure that all the members of the PNPA Class 2024 are safe from the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) disease even as the reasons given to the death of the two cadets are heat stroke and low potassium.

“I do not want to discount the possibility that there is infection at PNPA and other training camps because of other experiences abroad,” said Gamboa.

On Wednesday, Cadet 4th Class Kenneth Ross Alvarado died of heat stroke and three days later, Cadet 4th Class Jiary Jasen Papa succumbed to low potassium. Both are from the PNPA Class 2024.

The PNPA Class 2024 consists of 254 males and 52 females. Their reception rite was held on July 3.

Gamboa earlier ordered the suspension of all activities for PNPA Class 2024 after the death of the two cadets last week.

He said they have to evaluate the physical fitness and other training programs for the new cadets in order to prevent the repeat of the incidents.

Aside from the PNPA, Gamboa said that they also have to ensure the safety of all incoming policemen in various training centers across the country.

More than 4,000 recruits are currently undergoing training programs in various major police camps of the country.

“Today (Monday), we are going to meet with PNPA amd National Police Training Institute to review all of the measures to protect them from infection,” said Gamboa.

“The danger here is that if one of them is infected, there is a possibility of mass infection because they stay and train in the same place,” he added.

Gamboa said that they expect to come up with new safety measures for police trainees and PNPA cadets in the coming days. (Aaron Recuenco)

