Not peace but the sword

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel: MT 10:34-1:1

*

JESUS said to his Apostles: “Do not think that I have come to bring peace upon the earth. I have come to bring not peace but the sword. For I have come to set a man against his father, a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law; and one’s enemies will be those of his household.

“Whoever loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me, and whoever loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me; and whoever does not take up his cross and follow after me is not worthy of me. Whoever finds his life will lose it, and whoever loses his life for my sake will find it.

“Whoever receives you receives me, and whoever receives me receives the one who sent me. Whoever receives a prophet because he is a prophet will receive a prophet’s reward, and whoever receives a righteous man because he is righteous will receive a righteous man’s reward. And whoever gives only a cup of cold water to one of these little ones to drink because he is a disciple – amen, I say to you, he will surely not lose his reward.”

* * *

When Jesus finished giving these commands to his Twelve disciples, he went away from that place to teach and to preach in their towns.

The Gospel concludes Jesus’ “missionary discourse.” Here we find several sayings of Jesus about the cost and meaning of discipleship. Jesus is not simplifying or watering down what he is asking of his followers. When it comes to being Jesus’ missionary disciples, no person (even father or mother), no situation (difficulties, trials, failures) should divert us from following our consciences and doing the right thing – whatever the circumstances. This is often “easier said than done.”

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord 2020,” ST. PAULS Philippines, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: books@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

comments