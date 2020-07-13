Protective shield for motorbikes okayed

BY ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

The National Task Force (NTF) COVID-19 has approved the backpack style of the protective shield or barrier that should be installed in motorcycles carrying two passengers.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said on Monday the NTF approved the design proposed by motorcycle taxi firm Angkas and can be used immediately.

The proposed backpack design has dividers and handles between the riders and passengers to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Instead of being installed directly on the motorcycle, the protective transparent shield or barrier is worn by the driver of the motorcycle.

This is the second shield approved by the NTF. The first was the prototype designed by Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap and his design requires the shield to be installed on the motorcycle.

Last week, the government allowed pillion riding but only for husband and wives, common-law couples, and live-in partners. To prove their relationship, husbands and wives will be required to present their marriage contract to authorities while common-law couples and live-in partners should bring IDs that show they are living in the same address.

On Friday, Roque said only couples are allowed to ride on motorcycles at the same time because the initial clamor for pillion riding or back-riding was for couples only.

Couples would also have to follow public health standards and road safety standards like the wearing of face masks and helmets and observing the speed limit.

Even though the design for the second shield came from them, Angkas cannot operate during the quarantine since motorcycle taxis have no existing franchise that allows their operation.

Since the lockdown was declared on March 15, the public has been appealing to the government to allow back-riding in motorcycles due to the suspension of public transportation.

However, the IATF rejected the suggestions down due to the lack of physical distancing.

