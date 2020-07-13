Suspects in radioman’s slay still at large

BY JOSEPH JUBELAG

NORTH COTABATO – The Presidential Task Force on Media Security has urged police authorities to launch a manhunt against the alleged mastermind and his cohort in the gun-slaying of a radio broadcaster in Kidapawan City a year ago.

Undersecretary Joel Egco, PTFORMS executive director, said he had asked the Police Regional Office-12 to intensify the manhunt against the suspects in the wake of reports that they are reportedly being coddled by local politicians in the province.

He said police authorities had already obtained an alias warrant for the arrest of Dante Tabusares, the alleged mastermind in the killing of Ed Dizon, anchorman of Brigada News-FM, who was waylaid on his way home in Kidapawan City by motorcycle-riding men on July 10,2019.

Regional Trial Court Judge Henelinda Molina Diaz issued the arrest warrant for murder against Tabusares and cohorts Junnel Poten and Sotero Jacolbe.

Tabusares and Poten remain at large while Jacolbe yielded to police authorities in October 2018. He was later freed after Regional Trial Court Judge Arvin Balagot allowed him to post a P500,000 bail.

The suspects, who were officials of the KAPA investment scheme allegedly conspired to kill Dizon who was then critical against KAPA’s investment scam modus operandi in the province.

