What’s new in the PBA will be tackled at PSA Forum

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial takes the hot seat anew as he goes one-on-one in Tuesday’s (July 14) webcast edition of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

The amiable league executive will discuss about his meetings with the coaches and team managers, along with the PBA Board over the weekend as the league starts preparations for the resumption of team practices by next week.

The session will start at 10:30 a.m. and is presented by San Miguel Corp., Go For Gold, Amelie Hotel, Braska Restaurant, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and powered by Smart.

The weekly forum will be shown live via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and likewise to be shared on Radyo Pilipinas 2 facebook page.

comments