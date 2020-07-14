Lorenzana on self-quarantine after staff tests positive for COVID-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana disclosed on Tuesday that he has subjected himself to self-quarantine after one of his staff tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Lorenzana said his staff, Colonel Rolly Nerona, yielded positive results after undergoing a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kit last Friday.

“I had myself swabbed this morning and will self quarantine to await the results,” he told reporters, adding that he has no symptoms so far.

Meantime, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief General Felimon Santos Jr., who had recovered from COVID-19 infection in April, will undergo a “strict, doctor-supervised” quarantine anew after he joined Lorenzana and the COVID-positive staff in separate official functions during the past few days.

“The CSAFP will be on a strict, doctor-supervised quarantine. This holds true for all the other officers and enlisted personnel on board the aircraft to and from Jolo, Sulu,” said Major General Edgard Arevalo, AFP spokesperson.

“Within the period of quarantine, he shall continue to fully discharge his duties and responsibilities ably assisted by the Vice Chair of the Joint Chiefs and the Chief of Joint Staff,” he added.

Nerona was with Lorenzana and Santos when they flew to Jolo, Sulu on Monday to attend President Duterte’s talk to the soldiers following the cops’ fatal shooting of four Army intelligence officers.

“He learned about it (results) upon landing in Jolo yesterday (Monday),” he said.

“He was not in the event with the President in Jolo yesterday as he was in seclusion,” he added.

Nerona joined Lorenzana and other officials in another flight back to Manila on a personal protective equipment (PPE) suit.

Nerona also joined Lorenzana in Subic, Zambales last Friday during the joint commissioning, turnover and blessing ceremony of the Philippine Navy’s BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150).

Others who attended the ceremony in Subic were Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief General Felimon Santos Jr., Navy Chief Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo, South Korean Ambassador Han Dong-man, Hyundai Heavy Industries representatives, Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino, Subic Bayan Management Authority (SBMA) Chairperson lawyer Wilma Eisma, and other major service commanders and top defense and military officials.

“All passengers of both planes have been informed and others he came in contact with while in Subic so that they can have themselves tested and go on quarantine,” Lorenzana said. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

comments