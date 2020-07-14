Metro Manila mayors recommend GCQ extension

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The extension of the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) in the National Capital Region (NCR) is being recommended by the Metro Manila Council (MMC) to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), officials said on Tuesday.

The council made the recommendation amid the continuous rise of COVID-19 cases in the country.

As of 4 p.m. of July 13, 2020, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 57, 006.

According to MMC Chairman and Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez, the mayors in the metropolis have unanimously agreed to recommend the extension of the GCQ during a recent meeting.

The IATF, he said, is looking into allowing food establishments to operate at 50 percent seating capacity for dine-in customers.

“Pinag-aaralan po ng ating IATF ‘yung paano po ang pagbubukas ng economy pero not sacrificing ‘yung ating health protocol. ‘Yan po ang tinatawag na hybrid na GCQ na mayroon pong kaunting bubuksan para naman po magkaroon ng hanapbuhay or ekonomiya ang atin pong Metro Manila,” he said during an interview over DZBB.

Olivarez said the mayors will be able to implement the “Hybrid GCQ” because of the authority given to them by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the IATF, saying areas not affected should continue with their economic activities.

Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago, MMDA spokesperson, stressed that the MMC is just a recommendatory body. The decision on quarantine status will still be up to the IATF. (Jel Santos)

comments