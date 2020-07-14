PAO: Another boy with Dengvaxia shots dies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY JEFFREY DAMICOG

*

A 14-year-old boy who got inoculated with anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia died over the weekend, the Public Attorneys Office (PAO) said on Tuesday.

PAO forensics laboratory director Dr. Erwin Erfe identified the boy as Edwin Jan Bogonot, a resident of San Mateo, Rizal.

“Kasama ito sa ipa-file namin kasi ganoon din ang findings namin,” said Erfe.

Erfe said he led the PAO forensics team in conducting the autopsy on Bogonot on July 12 at the request of parents after the boy passed away on July 11 at the Philippine Children’s Medical Center in Quezon City.

The forensics expert noted that Bogonot’s death certificate shows the underlying cause of death was leukemia.

“Hindi ma-explain nung leukemia ‘yung mga findings naming,” said Erfe.

The doctor said that their autopsy showed that there have been bleedings and enlargement of internal organs which Dengvaxia manufacturer Sanofi Pasteur had publicly stated are among the adverse side effects of the vaccine.

Erfe said Bogonot’s parents also showed his immunization card which indicated that the boy received shots of Dengvaxia on June 28, 2016 and on January 11, 2017.

Bogonot i s t h e 155th Dengvaxia victim the PAO forensics team autopsied and the second this month which includes Diana Diola, 13.

comments