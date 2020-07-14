‘Through Night and Day’ number one on Netflix

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By JOJO P. PANALIGAN

*

“Through Night and Day” was released in cinemas two years ago and back then, very few people watched it.

This week, the movie is talk of the town – and lead actress Alessandra de Rossi has theory why.

“Sabi ni God, sa quarantine kita ilalabas. When everyone needs pure love and understanding. Tama sya,” she tweeted few days ago just as the movie was gathering steam on Netlix.

Currently “Through Night and Day” sits at number one on the Top 10 in the Philippines Today list. It has also received so much acclaim, with some people expressing regret they did not support the movie the first time it came out.

“Ay. Taray. Never ako nag top 1 nung elementary. Ito na yata yun,” the actress wrote July 13.

“Through Night and Day” is about Ben (played by Paolo Contis) and Jen (Alessandra) who got engaged after 13 years of being together. They embark on a trip of a lifetime to Jen’s lifelong dream destination, Iceland, to have their prenup shoot.

However, their relationship is put to the test as all sorts of misfortune happen to them on this trip, mostly caused by Jen’s blunders. What they hope to be a trip that would make their relationship stronger ends up tearing them apart.

To those who intend to watch “Through Night and Day,” Alessandra gives this tip.

“Pag di mo tinapos ang movie dahil nababadtrip ka na kay Jen agad, talo ka sa patience test. At talo ka sa lessons.”

comments