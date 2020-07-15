I give praise to you, father

Gospel: Mt 11:25-27

AT that time Jesus exclaimed: “I give praise to you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, for although you have hidden these things from the wise and the learned you have revealed them to the childlike. Yes, Father, such has been your gracious will. All things have been handed over to me by my Father. No one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son and anyone to whom the Son wishes to reveal him.”

The Gospel portrays Jesus’ loving relationship with his Father. How is this manifested? Pope Francis (2014 Mission Sunday Message) says, “Jesus rejoiced in the Holy Spirit…This moment of deep joy springs from Jesus’ immense filial love for his Father, Lord of heaven and earth, who hid these things (the mysteries of the Kingdom of God) from the wise and learned, and revealed them to the childlike.”

“God has hidden these from those who are all too full of themselves and who claim to know everything already. They are blinded by their presumptuousness and they leave no room for God. One can easily think of some of Jesus’ contemporaries whom he repeatedly admonished, but the danger is one that always exists and concerns us, too. The ‘little ones,’ for their part, are the humble, the simple, the poor, the marginalized, those without voice, those weary and burdened, whom Jesus pronounced ‘blessed.’ We readily think of Mary, Joseph, the fishermen of Galilee, and the disciples whom Jesus called.”

Do you see yourself in the list given by Jesus?

