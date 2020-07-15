PNP chief on house-to-house search for COVID+: Para kang naghahanap ng kriminal

For Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa, the proposed house-to-house search for possible people infected with coronavirus is like tracking down criminals.

“Para kang naghahanap ng kriminal at kung nahanap mo na ang kriminal, hahanapin mo ang mga ka kunstaba niya,”, said Gamboa Wednesday.

The house-to-house visit is supposed to be part of the government’s move to strengthen contact tracing of other probable COVID-19 positive cases.

Gamboa explained that the PNP is going to replicate what Mayor Benjamin Magalong, a former high-ranking police officer, has done in Baguio City.

“It is a cognitive investigation,” Gamboa after said conducting a site visit at Camp Delgado, the PNP’s Western Visayas regional headquarters in Iloilo City.

“The house-to-house visit is one thing, the interview is another,” Gamboa added.

The PNP chief has said that they are merely going to apply the processes of detective work in contact tracing.

However, it is unclear as to how the PNP will do this as the current work of contact tracing is done by the local government units (LGUs).

Meanwhile, Gamboa said that Magalong is set to train PNP officers in the contact tracing method starting July 16 in Calabarzon region. (Tara Yap)

