Clint Bondad’s posts cause stir on Twitter

By JOJO P. PANALIGAN

Clint Bondad topped Philippines trends list on Twitter for posting short, random and seemingly cryptic messages on his Instagram Story, prompting some of his followers to do a Justin Bieber: “What do you mean?”

The actor is the ex-boyfriend of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who is now in a relationship with Sam Milby.

Some of Clint’s posts on IG Story have the word “Sam” with no last name and no identifier.

Clint also used the word “Ex” in some of his IG Story posts, again with no explanation and no identifier.

Prior, Clint posted a screenshot that shows he sent Sam Milby direct message on Instagram last Sunday. “Want to become my client” and “How about we have a little chat” it read.

Later, Clint wrote another message to Sam Milby: “Your rate shall increase by 5:30.” He then shared a screenshot of it on which he wrote: “Oh no.”

Apart from being an actor, Clint is a model, businessman and is involved in the fitness industry.

As of this writing, “Clint Bondad” tops the Philippines trends list on Twitter.

