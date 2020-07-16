Come to me

Gospel: MT 11:28-30

*

JESUS said: “Come to me, all you who labor and are burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves. For my yoke is easy, and my burden light.”

* * *

Some of Pope Francis’ insights illumine the meaning of the Gospel, where the “heavily burdened” are invited by Jesus to come and “find rest” in him. In his 2016 book, The Name of God is Mercy, Francis affirms, “We can say that mercy is God’s identity card, God of Mercy, merciful God. For me, this really is the Lord’s identity.”

In Misericordiae Vultus (The Face of Mercy) Francis says, “We need constantly to contemplate the mystery of mercy. It is a wellspring of joy, serenity, and peace… Mercy (is) the bridge that connects God and man” (MV, 2).

Jesus’ entire life as well as “his person is nothing but love, a love given gratuitously…The signs he works, especially in favor of sinners, the poor, the marginalized, the sick, and the suffering, are all meant to teach mercy. Everything in him speaks of mercy. Nothing in him is devoid of compassion” (MV, 8). “Mercy is the very foundation of the Church’s life” (MV, 10). “Wherever there are Christians, everyone should find an oasis of mercy” (MV, 12). Am I an example of Jesus’ mercy, an oasis of mercy?

* * *

