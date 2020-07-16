DAR compound in QC locked down

BY ELLALYN V. RUIZ

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) compound in Quezon City was placed under a two-week lockdown starting yesterday to pave way for disinfection after one of its officials tested positive for COVID-19.

DAR Secretary John Castriciones issued a memorandum for the immediate suspension of work at the DAR main office, along with its Regional Offices 4-A and 4-B that are also located in the DAR compound in Elliptical Road on Tuesday afternoon.

He said that all its personnel will be working from home while disinfection of the whole building will be conducted during the lockdown.

The DAR chief also instructed Administrative Services Director Primo Lara to closely coordinate with the Department of Health (DoH) for the swab testing of all DAR employees who had direct contact with the official who contracted the virus. These employees will be tested from July 16 to July 18, 2020.

