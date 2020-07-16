Forced isolation for COVID-19 spreaders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Persons with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will be forced to go to government isolation facilities if they insist to stay in places not fit for home quarantine, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday.

“Make no mistake about it, if the person is completely adamant and he is there infected and could be a spreader, then I think he can still be forcibly brought to an isolation center if need be,” Roque said.

“That’s the earliest foundation of police power, promoting public health,” he pointed out.

The Palace spokesman reminded that a person with COVID-19 can only do home quarantine if the person is using his or her own room and comfort room.

“If there is no facility for isolation, they will have to go and submit themselves to the isolation centers,” he advised.

“Home quarantine does not mean staying home and infecting everyone else at home,” Roque stressed.

With this, the Palace spokesman believes that ensuring COVID-19 cases are isolated is “crucial to our success.”

“The reason why we haven’t flattened the curve is so many of the asymptomatics and mild ones are staying at home without their own rooms, without their own bathrooms, infecting the community as a result,” he lamented.

“If people will cooperate in the next two weeks we will see a substantial flattening,” Roque also said.

On the other hand, Roque does not believe there will be instances wherein persons with COVID-19 will be forced to be taken to isolation centers.

Roque expressed trust that the barangays that will be leading efforts in taking COVID-19 cases to government isolation facilities under Oplan Kalinga will be able to compel these persons to go.

“We have a long experience with the barangay justice system, with mediation, and I think, the fact that we have relied on the barangays as the basic unit of governance on the ground level, we don’t really need to use force in compelling individuals,” he said.

“But we need to explain to them they cannot remain in the community because they pose a threat to public health,” he added.

Roque also assured the public that Oplan Kalinga is just “a free shuttle service.”

“You don’t have to physically bring yourself if you have no means. We will pick you up and bring you to an air-conditioned isolation center with free lodging and WiFi,” he explained.

“It’s actually a hotel experience so why would you say no to a hotel experience,” Roque boasted. (Jeffrey Damicog)

comments