NCR stays under GCQ

*By ARGYLL GEDUCOS*
The National Capital Region (NCR) will stay under the general community quarantine (GCQ) until the end of the month.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, however, warned that Metro Manila will be brought back to the modified enhanced quarantine (MECQ) if the situation worsens.
President Duterte originally approved the recommendation of the University of the Philippines (UP) to place Metro Manila under stricter quarantine measures but two COVID-19 czars appealed the move.
“Nag-apela po ang ating Chief Implementer (Carlito Galvez) at ang ating Secretary of the Interior and Local Government (Eduardo Año) dahil nangako ang ating mayors na paiigtingin ang kanilang lockdown; palalakasin ang testing, tracing, at treatment; at patutuparin ng mas malawakan restrictions sa GCQ,” he said Wednesday night.
“Kapag hindi pa rin napabagal ang pagdami ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa Metro Manila, posible pong mabalik sa MECQ,” he added.
Meanwhile, Roque announced that Cebu City will be placed under the MECQ starting July 16.
The following areas are also placed under the GCQ:
On Wednesday morning, Roque said some areas in the country were brought back to the GCQ due to their case doubling rate and critical care capacity.
The following areas are placed under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) (medium-risk) with zoning containment strategy and strict local action:
Areas not mentioned are under the MGCQ until July 31, 2020.