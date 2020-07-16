  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    NCR stays under GCQ

    July 16, 2020

     

     

    *By ARGYLL GEDUCOS*

     

    The National Capital Region (NCR) will stay under the general community quarantine (GCQ) until the end of the month.

    Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, however, warned that Metro Manila will be brought back to the modified enhanced quarantine (MECQ) if the situation worsens.

    President Duterte originally approved the recommendation of the University of the Philippines (UP) to place Metro Manila under stricter quarantine measures but two COVID-19 czars appealed the move.

    “Nag-apela po ang ating Chief Implementer (Carlito Galvez) at ang ating Secretary of the Interior and Local Government (Eduardo Año) dahil nangako ang ating mayors na paiigtingin ang kanilang lockdown; palalakasin ang testing, tracing, at treatment; at patutuparin ng mas malawakan restrictions sa GCQ,” he said Wednesday night.

    “Kapag hindi pa rin napabagal ang pagdami ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa Metro Manila, posible pong mabalik sa MECQ,” he added.

    Meanwhile, Roque announced that Cebu City will be placed under the MECQ starting July 16.

    The following areas are also placed under the GCQ:

    • Laguna
    • Cavite
    • Rizal
    • Lapu Lapu City
    • Mandaue City
    • Ormoc City
    • Southern Leyte
    • Zamboanga City
    • Butuan City
    • Agusan del Norte
    • Basilan
    • Talisay
    • Minglanilla
    • Consolacion, Cebu Province

    On Wednesday morning, Roque said some areas in the country were brought back to the GCQ due to their case doubling rate and critical care capacity.

    The following areas are placed under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) (medium-risk) with zoning containment strategy and strict local action:

    • Benguet
    • Baguio City
    • Ilocos Sur
    • Pangasinan
    • Ilocos Norte
    • La Union
    • Dagupan City
    • Cagayan
    • Isabela
    • Nueva Vizcaya
    • Bataan
    • Nueva Ecija
    • Pampanga
    • Bulacan
    • Tarlac
    • Zambales
    • Angeles City
    • Batangas
    • Quezon
    • Lucena City
    • Oriental Mindoro
    • Occidental Mindoro
    • Puerto Princesa City
    • Albay
    • Masbate
    • Camarines Norte
    • Camarines Sur
    • Catanduanes
    • Sorsogon
    • Naga City
    • Iloilo
    • Negros Occidental
    • Capiz
    • Antique
    • Aklan
    • Guimaras
    • Iloilo City
    • Bacolod City
    • Negros Oriental
    • Bohol
    • Cebu Province
    • Western Samar
    • Leyte
    • Biliran
    • Tacloban City
    • Zamboanga del Sur
    • Zamboanga Sibugay
    • Zamboanga del Norte
    • Misamis Occidental
    • Bukidnon
    • Lanao del Norte
    • Cagayan de Oro City
    • Iligan City
    • Davao Oriental
    • Davao del Norte
    • Davao del Sur
    • Davao de Oro
    • Davao City
    • Sultan Kudarat
    • Cotabato
    • South Cotabato
    • General Santos City
    • Lanao del Sur
    • Maguindanao

    Areas not mentioned are under the MGCQ until July 31, 2020.

