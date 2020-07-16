NCR stays under GCQ

*By ARGYLL GEDUCOS*

The National Capital Region (NCR) will stay under the general community quarantine (GCQ) until the end of the month.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, however, warned that Metro Manila will be brought back to the modified enhanced quarantine (MECQ) if the situation worsens.

President Duterte originally approved the recommendation of the University of the Philippines (UP) to place Metro Manila under stricter quarantine measures but two COVID-19 czars appealed the move.

“Nag-apela po ang ating Chief Implementer (Carlito Galvez) at ang ating Secretary of the Interior and Local Government (Eduardo Año) dahil nangako ang ating mayors na paiigtingin ang kanilang lockdown; palalakasin ang testing, tracing, at treatment; at patutuparin ng mas malawakan restrictions sa GCQ,” he said Wednesday night.

“Kapag hindi pa rin napabagal ang pagdami ng kaso ng COVID-19 sa Metro Manila, posible pong mabalik sa MECQ,” he added.

Meanwhile, Roque announced that Cebu City will be placed under the MECQ starting July 16.

The following areas are also placed under the GCQ:

Laguna

Cavite

Rizal

Lapu Lapu City

Mandaue City

Ormoc City

Southern Leyte

Zamboanga City

Butuan City

Agusan del Norte

Basilan

Talisay

Minglanilla

Consolacion, Cebu Province

On Wednesday morning, Roque said some areas in the country were brought back to the GCQ due to their case doubling rate and critical care capacity.

The following areas are placed under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) (medium-risk) with zoning containment strategy and strict local action:

Benguet

Baguio City

Ilocos Sur

Pangasinan

Ilocos Norte

La Union

Dagupan City

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Bataan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Bulacan

Tarlac

Zambales

Angeles City

Batangas

Quezon

Lucena City

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Puerto Princesa City

Albay

Masbate

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Naga City

Iloilo

Negros Occidental

Capiz

Antique

Aklan

Guimaras

Iloilo City

Bacolod City

Negros Oriental

Bohol

Cebu Province

Western Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Tacloban City

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga del Norte

Misamis Occidental

Bukidnon

Lanao del Norte

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Davao Oriental

Davao del Norte

Davao del Sur

Davao de Oro

Davao City

Sultan Kudarat

Cotabato

South Cotabato

General Santos City

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Areas not mentioned are under the MGCQ until July 31, 2020.

