Pimentel responds to quarantine raps

Senator Aquilino Martin “Koko” Pimentel III has submitted before the Department of Justice (DoJ) his counter-affidavit to the complaint filed against him over allegations of violating quarantine protocols.

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento on Thursday confirmed that Pimentel has submitted his counter- affidavit via e-mail in compliance with the July 15 deadline given to the senator.

Malcontento said Assistant State Prosecutor Wendell Bendoval will submit the case for resolution if the parties will no longer seek further submissions.

“Let’s wait if the complainant will file a reply,” said Malcontento.

The prosecutor general said the complainant, former University of Makati law dean lawyer Rico Quicho, will be given five days to file the reply upon receipt of a copy of the complaint.

“Baka mag-rejoiner pa si Sen. Koko. Let’s wait how will this progress,” said Malcontento.

In his complaint, Quicho, former spokesman of former Vice President Jejomar Binay and late Chief Justice Renato Corona, said Pimentel should be held liable for violating Republic Act No. 11332, the Mandatory Reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act, and its implementing rules and other Department of Health (DoH).

The case stemmed from the March 24 visit of Pimentel to the Makati Medical Center (MMC) to accompany his then pregnant wife, Kathryna.

MMC had denounced the lawmaker’s actions since he was supposed to be under self-quarantine at that time when he was considered a person under monitoring (PUM) for COVID-19. (Jeffrey Damicog)

