PNP to set up more testing, quarantine centers for cops

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will be putting up more quarantine facilities and testing centers for its personnel as the number of infected policemen continue to rise — a total of 1,298 cases after 59 more cops tested positive from the coronavirus.

PNP chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa said the quarantine facilities and testing centers will be put up in areas where there was a reported spike in the number of policemen infected by the virus.

Based on the data from the PNP Health Service, CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) regional police and Davao regional police appear to be the emerging cause of concerns due to high cases of infection in the past days.

On Sunday, a total of 130 policemen from CALABARZON tested positive and on Wednesday, two policemen from the Davao regional police were also confirmed to have contracted coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“PNP is now preparing to establish more quarantine centers and testing hubs as we improve our healthcare support mechanism for our police frontliners and personnel who are exposed to the risk of contamination while fulfilling their duties,” said Gamboa.

Currently, the PNP has one testing center at Camp Crame and the testing center for policemen in Central Visayas is yet to be completed and approved. Gamboa earlier said that they are also planning to set up a testing center in Davao City. (Aaron Recuenco)

comments