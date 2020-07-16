Sotto: Rody to deliver 5th SoNA in Batasan

President Duterte will deliver his fifth State-of-the-Nation Address (SoNA) at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

“I just received word today that the President has decided to deliver his SoNA in Batasang Pambasa on July 27,” Senate President Tito Sotto announced during a online briefing with Senate reporters Thursday.

Sotto said that like the previous pronouncements, a maximum of 50 persons will only be allowed inside the Batasan hall — 25 officials in the Executive department and the rest members of Congress, including security personnel.

Of the Legislative department’s members, eight senators would physically attend, he said.

The Executive and Legislative departments had earlier looked into two to three options on how the SoNA will be held. He said the President was briefed about the considerations for each option.

According to the Senate chief, stringent health protocols will be implemented by the Presidential Security Group during the President’s address. Attendees will be required to undergo rapid test, among others.

Sotto said he supports the President’s decision.

“I agree with the decision because, we must give the public, the Filipinos, the semblance that your government is up and about and ready to continue with its job (despite the pandemic),” he said. (Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

