Bangs Garcia does pregnancy shoot in her third semester

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY STEPHANIE BERNARDINO

*

Few days before welcoming her second child, actress Bangs Gar­cia did a maternity photoshoot inside their home in London.

The pictures were taken by The Storyteller, which is a wedding, portraits and events photogra­pher who can travel around UK and abroad.

In the caption, she wrote Anne Christian Buchanan’s quote that read: “To be pregnant is to be vitally alive, thoroughly woman and distressingly inhabited. Soul and spirit are stretched along with body – making pregnancy a time of transition, growth and profound beginnings.”

In another post, she said that her countdown to delivery has started.

It was last May on her birthday when Bangs revealed she and her husband Lloyd Birchmore are expecting another daughter.

The two welcomed their first child Amelia in December 2017 same year they tied the knot in Boracay.

comments